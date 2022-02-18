Sheriff’s Office Investigates Sexual Assault at Sterling Shopping Center

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred Wednesday, night in Sterling.

Investigators were called to Reston Hospital overnight Feb. 18 after the teenage victim reported to officers with the Herndon Police Department that she had been sexually assaulted in the Sterling area. It was determined the assault occurred Feb. 16 between 7:50 p.m. and 9 p.m. near the Sterling Park Shopping Mall.

The victim stated she was walking in the area of the 400 block of Enterprise Street when five males began talking to her. At one point, several of the males grabbed her before one inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted her. They then left the area.

The high-school aged suspects were described a white male, two Hispanic males, and two Black males, with some of them wearing Nike Air Jordans sneakers. Two had on shirts with a car design, two had on blue disposable face masks, and the others were wearing baggy pants, hooded sweatshirts, and flannel shirts possibly tied around their waist. They were all said to be approximately 5-foot. 6inches tall with medium builds, according to the report.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance in the area and are asking anyone with any information regarding this case to contact Detective R. Burnett at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.