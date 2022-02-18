Woodgrove Hosts High School, College Color Guard and Drumline Invitational￼

Woodgrove High School will host a day-long color guard and drumline invitational with 59 performances from 43 high schools and colleges on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The Atlantic Indoor Association Winter Guard and Drumline Invitational will feature perfomances from 9 a.m. until the evening with an award ceremony at 9:30 p.m. Ten Winter Guard units and six percussion units will be playing on a day also featuring high schools from across the state, James Madison University, George Mason University and Longwood University. Teams from Park View, Loudoun Valley, Lightridge, John Champe, Stone Bridge, Potomac Falls, Briar Woods, Woodgrove, Independence, Broad Run and Freedom High Schools will compete.

Tickets at the door are $15 for adults, discounted for children 5-10 years old, and free for children under 5. Concessions and baked goods will also be for sale.

The Atlantic Indoor Association is a nonprofit arts organization whose mission is to support and benefit organizations that support youth activities in the performing arts. The association facilitates competitions throughout Virginia and North Carolina and currently serves more than 200 units.

For more information, contact Nicole Prada Kinman at woodgroveguard@gmail.com.