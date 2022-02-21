Nonprofit Input Sought as County Prepares for ARPA Grants

Nonprofit organizations serving Loudoun County residents are encouraged to provide input on the next round of American Rescue Plan Act federal pass-through funding.

Over the next several weeks, the county government will offer a virtual general input session and five virtual office hours listening sessions for nonprofits to share their needs in advance of the next distributions of federal support funding.

All nonprofits are encouraged to provide input, including those that have previously applied for ARPA funding or those considering applying for ARPA funding.

Organizations that meet the criteria to apply for ARPA funding are those that are in good standing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission; provide proof of 501(c)3 status; provide the last three years of IRS 990 forms and other financial documentation; and can demonstrate that services provided, or residents served, continue to be affected by COVID-19 with a focus toward recovery.

The general input session on Feb. 23 will review ARPA federal guidance and the data collected in the first round of funding. Staff members will highlight the connection between the April 2021 nonprofit needs assessment results and decisions that led to funding allocations. A 2022 nonprofit needs assessment will include any requests for additional ARPA funding. The session will start at 11 a.m. on the Microsoft Teams platform. Click here to participate.

The office hours listening sessions will provide organizations with the opportunity to share additional input and discuss specific needs related to ARPA funding directly with county staff in an open meeting format. The purpose of these sessions is to discuss potential projects that may be included in ARPA funding programs, reporting requirements, and needs based on organizational COVID-related service levels.

These sessions will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams at the following times:



Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Discuss 2022 ARPA Nonprofit Needs Assessment

Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. – Finalize 2022 ARPA Nonprofit Needs Assessment and Share General Input

Monday, April 4, 2022, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Discuss Feedback on Funding Programs

Thursday, April 21, 2022, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Discuss Feedback on Funding Programs

Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Discuss Feedback on Funding Programs

More information, including logon information for the upcoming input sessions, is online at loudoun.gov/grantopportunities.