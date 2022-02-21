School Board Fleshes Out Controversial and Sensitive Topic Guidance for Teachers 

The School Board’s Curriculum and Instruction Committee continues to weigh a proposed policy for teaching about controversial topics and sensitive issues.

During its Thursday meeting, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Neil Slevin and Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Ashley Ellis reviewed the policy proposal

with board members. It is based on a model policy from the Virginia School Board Association.

The division has been soliciting feedback on the policy for months.

The purpose of the policy is to “provide guidelines for school-based and non-school-based administrators, teachers, and students in dealing with controversial or sensitive curriculum standards in ways that develop critical-thinking skills and reflect sensitivity to the emotions often engendered by such topics.”

Slevin said the policy is not intended to provide teachers with responses to specific topics, but rather to equip them with the skills to build a lesson and foster a safe space to handle student voices as they arise.

One teacher said during the public comment portion of the Feb. 17 committee meeting that she was concerned that there is no metric to determine what constitutes such a topic. Others questioned how some of the policies’ language would interpreted, such as the requirement for teachers to “remain aware of students who have strong emotional reactions or confusion regarding a controversial or sensitive topic.”

Slevin said that a regulation would likely flesh out those questions more clearly.

“There are curriculum standards that may bring different viewpoints into the classroom, and we want our teachers equipped to be able to handle those that will arise when you have a classroom of 25 students,” Slevin said.

An example cited during the meeting was a discussion about the Supreme Court. While the Supreme Court itself is not controversial, Slevin said, students responses to questions may introduce controversy into a classroom dialogue. Additional regulations, administrators said, could provide clarity and direction for specific situations.

Regulations for a policy are normally added after it passes. But, board members said that they would feel more comfortable if they could see the regulations prior to voting to implement the policy, to avoid confusion for the public.

Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) said it should be clear the policy isn’t banning subject matter.

“It’s not about what we’re going to do, but about how we’re going to do what we’re already required to do,” Reaser said.

“I do think that the public is going to have confusion what it is we’re trying to do. Some of it, accidental, and some of it quite intentional,” she said. “And, we can’t prevent what people intentionally try to malign the division with, but I would at least like to clarify for those who have an honest misunderstanding at least what we can.”

The feedback showed that the community is particularly interested in the policy allowing parents to opt-out of certain materials, if they are not a part of the state required curriculum. For state-required teachings, parents may only opt out of the Family Life curriculum.

Slevin said parents already often choose to have their children read alternative books in class if they’re uncomfortable with the material provided.

“We want our families and our parents aware of what’s happening in the classroom and that best happens through the teachers, Ellis said. “Families may choose optional reading materials when they’re not satisfied with the book, and we continue to enforce that with our teachers and provide guidance as needed.”

The committee will continue to review the policy and the supporting regulations at a future meeting before passing the issue to the full School Board.