Emergency Plane Landing in Ashburn Under Investigation

The State Police and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the emergency landing of a small airplane alongside an Ashburn data center Tuesday evening.

At 4:52 p.m. the 1977 Cessna 210 was on approach to land at Dulles Airport when the plane began experiencing mechanical problems and the pilot put it down on a strip of open land in the area of Megawatt Drive and Red Rum Drive. The plane stopped when it hit an embankment.

According to Virginia State Police, the pilot, Aaron Adams, 28, of Denton, TX, was inbound from New Jersey. He was the only occupant and was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The aircraft is registered to GTA Air, an air cargo company based in Addison, TX.

Loudoun County Fire Rescue crews on the scene in Ashburn were a small airplane crashed sort of the runway at Dulles Airport. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]