Woodgrove Hosts High School, College Color Guard and Drumline Invitational

Color guard and drumline teams from across the state met at Woodgrove High School on Saturday for the Atlantic Indoor Association Winter Guard and Drumline Invitational.

The Feb. 19 competition brought together 59 performances from 43 high schools and colleges for a day-long competition, with performances beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding with an award ceremony at 9:30 p.m.

Ten Winter Guard units and six percussion units from Loudoun played alongside high schools from across the state, James Madison University, George Mason University and Longwood University. Teams from Park View, Loudoun Valley, Lightridge, John Champe, Stone Bridge, Potomac Falls, Briar Woods, Woodgrove, Independence, Broad Run and Freedom High Schools competed.

It was also a day of dominance for Loudoun teams. Lightridge, Briar Woods, and Potomac Falls high schools took top marks with their color guard performances, while drumlines from John Champe, Briar Woods and Broad Run high schools placed first in their competitions.

Woodgrove Music and Arts Association President Anisa Beddow said the day featured about 1,200 participants and volunteers and brought in more than 1,000 spectators.

The Atlantic Indoor Association is a nonprofit arts organization whose mission is to support and benefit organizations that support youth activities in the performing arts. The association facilitates competitions throughout Virginia and North Carolina and currently serves more than 200 units.

A team from Oakton High School in Fairfax performs at the Atlantic Indoor Association Winter Guard and Drumline Invitational on Feb. 19 at Woodgrove High School in Purcellville.

A team from McLean High School prepares to compete at the Atlantic Indoor Association Winter Guard and Drumline Invitational on Feb. 19 at Woodgrove High School in Purcellville.