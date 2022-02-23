￼Ziegler Provides Updates on Title IX Procedural Overhaul

Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday provided a progress report on the school division’s overhaul of its Title IX compliance protocols, which includes hiring a new coordinator and joining an administrative association to handle case reviews.

The undertaking was sparked by a sexual assault scandal that thrust the school division into the national spotlight. A high school boy assaulted a schoolmate in a bathroom in May 2021, and was transferred to a different school, where he assaulted a second victim in October.

Attorney General Jason Miyares is investigating the division’s handling of the assaults. The division hired the law firm Blankingship & Keith, P.C. to conduct a review of the incident, which it dubbed as an independent investigation. But, it is withholding the results of the review, citing attorney-client privilege. Ziegler said that the report includes seven cases, and the findings would soon be shared with the School Board.

Ziegler announced during the Feb. 22 meeting that he has hired a new Title IX coordinator, who will relieve Chief Human Resources Officer Lisa Boland from her interim coordinator capacity in March. The role of coordinator has raised questions about culpability of the Title IX coordinator in reporting and preventing assaults. At the time of the assaults, Ziegler was listed as the Title IX coordinator. But, former Chief of Staff Mark Smith was named the new coordinator in November, after the incidents. Smith left the division in January, although the terms of his departure are unclear. The district is seeking candidates for a deputy coordinator, as well.

Ziegler said the division is finalizing its agreement with ATIXA, the Association of Title IX Administrators, which, according to its website, “provides a professional association for school and college Title IX Coordinators and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively.”

“ATIXA will do us a great service by providing an unbiased review of all of our Title IX cases,” Ziegler said.

He also told the School Board that the division purchased the case management software, Guardian, to track cases. He said the software would be implemented “as soon as possible.”