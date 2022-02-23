Community Meeting Planned for Loudoun Afghan ‘Safe Haven’ Site

Loudoun County will host an in-person public information meeting Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at The National Conference Center in Lansdowne to brief residents on the possibility of teh federal government establishing a “safe haven” site there for Afghans seeking asylum in the U.S.

“Ahead of the federal government potentially selecting Loudoun for this important operation and as promised, I want to share what this means for the residents of this neighborhood, which is also my neighborhood and that of my colleague, Ashburn District Supervisor Mike Turner,” stated County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large). “The county will continue to be transparent regarding the facts of the federal government’s plans to assist our Afghan allies in finding new homes throughout the United States; this community meeting will include all stakeholders involved to ensure all questions are answered publicly.”

Randall and Turner will be joined at the meeting by representatives from the federal government and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the county. The county also plans to host meetings with residents as needed.

As many as 1,000 people per month could be housed at the National Conference Center from February to September. It would be a “safe haven” facility as part of the federal government’s Operation Allies Welcome effort to help vulnerable Afghans, those who helped the U.S. during its 20-year war in Afghanistan, and their families. The program also includes COVID-19 isolation and testing, vaccinations and other medical services, and screening and support at a U.S. military base before connecting them to non-governmental organizations to help them find new homes in the U.S. The asylum seekers will be provided with cash and cell phones from non-government organizations, and required to remain at the National Conference Center.

The operation is expected to begin in March and end no later than September.

Randall and Turner have sought to allay concerns from the area and tamp down on fear mongering after the news of a possible safe haven site at the National Conference Center broke.

On Friday morning, Randall and Turner met with the Department of Homeland Security; afterward, she wrote that DHS has not yet signed a contract, and “a contract will not be signed if certain entities in Loudoun government are not willing to take part in Operation Allies Welcome.”

“They are our allies and family members of American citizens and lawful permanent residents. Because they are allies of the U.S., they and their families cannot return to their home country without high risk of being killed by the Taliban, who are now in power,” she wrote Friday. She added that they have been repeatedly screened and vetted before arriving in the U.S., and about 65% are women and children. They include women who were teachers, interpreters for the U.S. military, women’s rights activists, judges and prosecutors, journalists and others who are targeted and often murdered by the Taliban.

She also said the site would be secured with movement in and out controlled, and all services such as security and medical services handled on-site. She pledged that if a contract is signed, she and Turner will hold a public, in-person meeting for Lansdowne on the Potomac residents before any evacuees arrive, with more meetings as needed. And she said, Turner suggested that Lansdowne community could participate in welcoming cultural exchanges with the asylum families, and has offered to coordinate.

“I can assure that our federal partners have been forthcoming regarding their planning activities and their consideration of a site in Loudoun County as part of their efforts to resettle our Afghan allies,” Randall wrote. “This possible staging area in Loudoun County for the next phase of Operation Allies Welcome is something we can all be proud of as the United States works to resettle people who were at risk of being killed if they stayed in Afghanistan. They helped us when we were in their country. Now, we should help them by finding them new, safe homes in our country.”

Go to loudoun.gov/safehaven for more information, to offer comment and to find ways to help.