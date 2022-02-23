Leesburg Council Opposes New Football Stadium in Loudoun

The Leesburg Town Council is providing its opinion on locating a new Washington Commanders stadium and commercial complex in Loudoun County.

By a 6-1 vote, the council authorized Mayor Kelly Burk to write a letter to County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) stating the council’s opposition.

The resolution does not state specific reasons the council majority opposes the project, nor did the council provide any further comments on it when the mater came up for a vote Tuesday night. Only Vice Mayor Marty Martinez opposed the motion.

The council action follows the passage of bills in the General Assembly to create a Virginia Football Stadium Authority that would oversee the financing and construction of a new stadium and accompanying retail and entertainment complex proposed by team owner Daniel Snyder. The House and State bills differ and will have be hashed out before the legislation is sent to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

According to assembly leaders, the Ashburn-based team is considering sites in Loudoun and Prince William counties. Loudoun’s supervisors, so far, have expressed hesitation on bringing the stadium to the county. The team’s lease on its current stadium, FedEx Field in Landover, MD, expires in 2027.

