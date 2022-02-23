Purcellville Bike Park Plans Moved to Maple Avenue

Days after learning that the conservation easement at the Fireman’s Field complex would not permit the construction of a bike park there, town leaders announced a new location for the project.

On Tuesday, the Town Council presented a one-acre lot next to the town’s Maple Avenue water tower as an alternative site—one the project’s team of volunteer organizers have embraced.

The bike park is being championed by Michelle Caudill, in the memory of her son Adam who was an avid cyclist. She initially wanted to build the facility in the Dillion Woods area of Fireman’s Field along 20th Street and in December got the council’s endorsement.

In recent weeks, however, that plan faced challenges from residents concerned about the intensity of the use and the potential loss of trees in the park. Questions also surfaced about whether the Department of Historic Resources, which holds a conservation easement covering Dillon’s Woods, would approve the use.

Last week, the town was notified that its request had been denied.

On Friday, Town Manager David A. Mekarski and other staff members met with Caudill and her team to look at four alternate locations in town.

Addressing the council Tuesday night, Caudill said she was initially intent on appealing the DHR ruling. However, after a site visit with the town staff to the water tower property she realized it was a better location—along the W&OD Trail and just across the street from Loudoun Valley High School where her son would have been a sophomore.

She recalled coming to tears, along with several town staff members, when she realized it was a better location for the park.

“One look told me everything I needed to know,” Caudill said, adding she now was grateful that DHR ruled against the bike park location at Fields Farm.

Mekarski said his staff was ready to move forward with the project.

“We are excited. We’re going to make it happen,” he said.