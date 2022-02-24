￼Making Up Lost Ground: Data Show Students Catching Up to Pre-Pandemic Growth

School administrators on Feb. 17 reported that, generally, students may be recovering from COVID-related learning loss, according to data, though the progress is slower for some minority groups.

The division uses Measures of Academic Progress Assessments, or MAPs, for students in grades 2-8 to measure learners’ growth and readiness to progress in school. The universal screener uses the conditional growth percentile (CGP) as its metric, to individualize scoring. For example if a student scores in the 50th percentile, then the student’s growth in mastering that subject was greater than 50% of test-takers across the country.

Assistant superintendent of instruction Ashley Ellis said that scores are approaching the growth seen from pre-pandemic testing, when Loudoun students typically score in the 50th-60th percentiles. In 2019-2020, students averaged in the 55.4 percentile for math. That score dropped off to the 39th percentile last year during remote and hybrid learning. This year, average math CGPs are nearly in the 51st percentile. Students in the tier 3 support group, or the students who receive the highest levels of intervention, showed the most growth in math, with an average CGP of 56. Ellis and Ryan Tyler, director of Research, Assessment, and School Improvement told the board, said the growth could indicate that targeted interventions for pandemic learning loss are working. Interventions include summer sessions, one-on-one instruction, and small group instruction.

“Whether you call it recovery, whether you call it to retuning to the idea of normalcy, but I would argue this year is not yet a normal year…This shows the idea of a growth of 12 points for math…Increasing back towards the trends where we had 55 and 53 percentile growth,” Tyler said.

Test takers generally showed growth in reading, though not at the same clip as they showed during math testing. The average CGP in 2019-2020 was 51.5. This school year, it is 49.9. up from 43.7 last year.

Tyler said that the unique circumstances of testing last year may be reflected in the lower-than-normal scores.

“We had scenarios last year of students who were taking assessments at home having to use multiple screens with all of the comforts and distractions of home… there are questions about the validity of the score but we can’t say whether the score should have been higher or lower because we had all different scenarios… last year was a unique year,” he said.

This year’s mid-year testing data shows that Black, Hispanic, English learners, and students with IEPs are accelerating, but at a lower rate than the general student population. In math, Black students averaged a 48.9 CGP and Hispanic students a 47.4, compared to the 50.9 general population average. Students with IEPs scored an average CGP of 48.

Ellis said that to target learning among those groups, schools are using school-based data to determine what interventions are most useful.