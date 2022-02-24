BENEFIT Opens Grant Applications for Loudoun Nonprofits Serving Children

BENEFIT, a coalition of Loudoun County musicians and community leaders, is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations beginning March 1.

Nonprofits that serve children in Loudoun County are encouraged to apply before the March 31 deadline.

BENEFIT stands for Bands Empowering Nonprofits with Engagement and Fundraising Improving Tomorrow. Established in 2017, its mission is to unite people with music to raise funds and awareness for nonprofits serving children in the county.

A total of $24,000 is available to Loudoun nonprofits during this grant cycle. Grants will be awarded in amounts ranging from $2,000 to $4,000. The money for the grants was raised during BENEFIT’s 2021 Crossroads Music Festival and its 2021 Hope for the Holidays online music special.

“We are excited to be able to offer this grant funding,” Ara Bagdasarian, co-founder of BENEFIT, said. “We know how hard Loudoun nonprofit organizations work to help our community. We extend our thanks to everyone who made it possible to be able to provide this grant funding — the musicians who donated their talent and performed at the events, the sponsors and venues, our volunteers, and our community members.”

To qualify, applicants must be a 501(c)(3) organization that provides services to Loudoun County children in need; complete the online application form found at BENEFIT.live; and submit a 30-second video that captures the mission and work of their organization.

Grant applications will be reviewed by a panel of BENEFIT volunteers. Recipients will be contacted in May. After the grant recipients have been announced, their application videos will then be shared by BENEFIT throughout the year on its social media platforms to raise awareness and support for the nonprofit’s mission, as well as the greater mission of BENEFIT.

“As the pandemic continues to drive more need among more people, we are so glad to be able to support the work of nonprofit organizations that work tirelessly to serve our community,” Amy Bobchek, co-founder of BENEFIT, said.