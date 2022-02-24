Doris Sowers Terwilliger, 81, of Colonial Beach, passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Doris was born in Fairfax County to Everette Gray Sowers and Mildred Iseline Morris Sowers.

Raised on a farm in Loudon County where she helped care for the family livestock, Doris began a lifelong love of animals. She loved to feed and watch birds, fishing, caring for plants and picking crabs. An outgoing, generous and an exceptional cook, Doris was also extremely patriotic and a strong supporter of the armed forces. A devoted grandmother, Doris was a vibrant, central personality of the family.



Doris is survived by her life partner Donald James; children John E. Young (Doris), Scott. F. Young (Kimberly), Teresa Lamb (John); grandchildren Kristi Lester (Clay), Emily Gembarowicz, William Young, Katharine Young, Sarah Young; great-grandchild Liam Lester; nieces, nephews and a plethora of cousins; and her loving puppy Flash. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Capt. John F. Young, a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces and a former member of the Old Guard at Arlington National Cemetery and her sister Barbara Smith, a devoted military wife.



A memorial service was held at 3 pm on Sunday, February 20 at Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later day.

In honor of Doris, the family asks that attendees wear or display purple.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors and Mary Washington Hospice.