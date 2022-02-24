Leesburg Man Dies in Centreville Shooting

A 37-year-old Leesburg man was fatally shot Monday at a Centreville home.

According to Fairfax County Police, officers were called the Bodley Square residence at 9:58 p.m. Feb. 21 for a report of man who had been shot. Officers found Amaru Amin Shabazz inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Detectives determined Shabazz was visiting the home and an altercation occurred with individuals there. Detectives found multiple guns at the scene and determined numerous rounds were fired inside the home. Detectives do not believe this was a random act.

A witness to the event stated a man was seen running from the residence after the gunshots.

Fairfax County Police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact them at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.