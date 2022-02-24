Loudoun Affordable Housing Projects Get $1.8M NVRC Boost￼

The Northern Virginia Regional Commission has awarded $1.8 million to four affordable housing projects in Loudoun, helping bring 332 more affordable homes to reality.

Cornerstones Housing Corporation has been awarded $500,000 for Tuscarora Crossing Phase 2, with 180 units. The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing was granted $633,819 toward the 98 units at Mt. Sterling Senior Residence. Green Street Housing and Good Works were awarded $569,091 to support 52 units at Waxpool Apartments. And Loudoun Habitat for Humanity was granted $143,636 toward two homes in Round Hill and Sterling.

NVRC also awarded $249,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Northern Virginia toward three homes in Fairfax, bringing the total awards to almost $2.1 million.

The units must be ready for move-in by June 30, 2024, as a condition of the funding.

“We are delighted to work with our local government partners and the affordable housing community to support these important projects,” NVRC Chairwoman Cydny A. Neville said. “We look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition and are grateful to Virginia Housing for working with the Planning Districts throughout the Commonwealth.”