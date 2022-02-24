Loudoun Budget Hearings Begin Today; Saturday Session Moved

The Board of Supervisors will host three public input sessions on the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, with two today and one Saturday morning.

The public hearings are Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Feb. 26 at 9 a.m., all at the Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison St. in Leesburg. The Saturday session had been scheduled at the school administration building in Broadlands, but was moved back to Leesburg.

Anyone who wishes to speak at the hearings may sign up in advance by calling 703-777-0204. People who wish to comment can also leave a message on the Board of Supervisors’ Comment Line at 703-777-0115; send an email to loudounbudget@loudoun.gov; write to the Board of Supervisors at P.O. Box 7000, Leesburg, VA 20177; or leave comments at the county government’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

The budget public hearings will be televised on Comcast Government TV Channel 23 and Verizon FiOS Channel 40. They will also be streamed live at loudoun.gov/meetings.

County supervisors will start their discussions on their $3.5 billion budget with an 8.5-cent cut to the local real estate tax cut, but that reduction on average will still result in higher tax bills as property values have climbed significantly. The proposed real estate tax rate of $0.895 per $100 of assessed value is a cut from the current $0.98 rate. For a homeowner paying the tax on the average residential property, this year valued at $636,200, that will amount to a $257 increase to $5,694.

Supervisors will also this year consider cutting the personal property tax rate, from $4.20 per $100 of assessed value to $4.15 starting in calendar year 2023. It would be the first change to that tax rate since it was set at the current level in 1987. https://loudounnow.com/2022/02/10/loudoun-supervisors-start-budget-talks-with-effective-tax-hike