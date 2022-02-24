Loudoun’s Elizabeth Mills Park, Kephart Bridge Landing Renamed￼

Kephart Bridge Landing, a canoe and kayak launch, and Elizabeth Mills Riverfront Park which contains it have been renamed. Both were named for slavers.

The park is now named Bazil Newman Riverfront Park, and the landing has been renamed Riverpoint Drive Trailhead.

The park was named for Elizabeth Clapham, whose husband owned grist mills and land and held enslaved people in the area. After her husband died, she held those enslaved people. Now, it will instead be named for a Black entrepreneur who historians speculate, and at least some Loudouners at the time suspected, was a conductor on the Underground Railroad, Bazil Newman.

According to research by the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library, Newman lived from 1779 to 1852. He was born in Loudoun County and ran a ferry at Edwards Ferry, carrying on a family tradition. His ferry and the warehouse he purchased nearby were near the confluence of Goose Creek and the Potomac River, near the park.

Kephart Bridge Landing was named for George Kephart, who owned both Coton and Belmont plantations for a period of time and who became wealthy working in the slave trade.

After soliciting public input, the county’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Board recommended renaming the canoe launch simply “Riverpoint Drive Trailhead,” since it is located off Riverpoint Drive in Lansdowne.

Supervisors on Feb. 15 voted 8-0-1 to rename the trailhead and launch, with Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) absent. They voted 6-2-1 to rename the park, with Supervisors Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) and Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) opposed.

And they also approved 8-0-1 a motion by Supervisor Juli E. Briskman directing county staff members to work with Loudoun Freedom Center to create an interpretive display at the park telling the story of the enslaved people at that site.