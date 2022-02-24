Raymond Eugene Jackson, 1945-2022

On Friday, January 28, 2022, God called his beloved son, Raymond Eugene Jackson, Sr., home to rest his weary body.

Raymond Eugene Jackson, Sr was born April 24, 1945, to Stanley Sr. and Estelle Jackson in New Jersey. He was the youngest of five children from this union.

He was educated in Loudon County public schools and was baptized at Morning Star Baptist Church in Washington, DC, under the leadership of Rev. L.C. Murray. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War era from 1967 – 1971 and was honorably discharged. After his stint in the US Army, he served as a police officer in Washington, DC for a number years and then transferred to the Loudon County Sheriff department in Leesburg, VA.

Raymond married his high school sweetheart Joanne M. Lee on December 29, 1965, in Rockville, MD, they were married for 56 years and to this union six children were born. Together they happily raised their family in Leesburg, Virginia.He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife of 56 years, Joanne Jackson, their six children, Diane Marie Harris (John), Michele Elizabeth Jones (Roy), Michael Eugene Jackson (Margaret), Teresa Lynn Harris (Gene), Raymond Eugene Jackson, Jr., Kimberly Rene Jackson and three foster daughters, Chrystal, Tenika (Brittany), Angela Rice and 10 grandchildren, (Shannon Lewis, Laeresa Oden, John Harris III, Antonio Harris, Tameka Jackson, Michael Jackson, Jr., Charles Harris, IV, Adronna Harris, Ayana Coram and Jabril Jackson) and a host of great grandchildren.

His memories will live on with one brother James Jackson and two sisters, Estelle Jackson and Rosie Jackson and a host of cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed and will continue to live on in our hearts and prayers.

Services will be at Ames Funeral Chapel, 8914 Quarry Road, Manassas, VA 20110, Friday, February 25, 2022.