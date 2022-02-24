SBDC Space Plan, Traffic Study Scrutinized During First Leesburg Budget Worksession

Two items commanded the majority of attention and debate during the Leesburg Town Council’s first Fiscal Year 2023 budget worksession on Tuesday.

The budget worksession, which preceded the council’s regularly scheduled business meeting, was intended to focus on two sections of Town Manager Kaj Dentler’s proposed budget—General Fund enhancements and the Capital Improvements Program.

It was two of Dentler’s proposed enhancements—$75,000 to lease office space to house both the Loudoun Small Business Development Center and a new employee in the town’s Economic Development Department, and a $250,000 traffic study—that garnered the most debate.

Council members questioned the funding partners for the SBDC, with Economic Development Director Russell Seymour reporting that the county government has committed to funding the programming and staff expenses of the SBDC, while the town would be responsible for providing and funding the physical space. The town’s $75,000 annual contribution has previously covered the expense of renting the first floor office and conference room space for the SBDC in the Mason Enterprise Center on Church Street. The MEC will cease operations June 30, with both the town and county deciding to end the contract there.

Seymour said the staff is not attached to any particular space for the SBDC, but wants to ensure the operation remains in Leesburg. He added that the space must meet requirements set forward by the SBDC.

He said the goal of the proposed new position in his department, a business development coordinator, would be to have someone who can identify the needs of the local small business community and work directly with the SBDC. That person could also be essential in helping the town navigate the four-tier process to establish a Main Street organization.

Council members also scrutinized the proposed traffic study, which was recommended by the Planning Commission.

“When staff is looking at how to structure the study it would be combining all the traffic impact analyses [typically provided as part of land development applications] in the Catoctin Circle loop to study the net impact on the traffic grid in town,” said Renee LaFollette, director of the Public Works & Capital Projects Department.

LaFollette said that studying just one facet of a traffic change in the grid system, for instance making a certain street or streets one-way only, “creates a domino effect in grids.”

Councilwoman Suzanne Fox suggested focusing the study on Market and Loudoun streets, and going from there.

Dentler said, before proceeding with a traffic study, which is anticipated to take 12 to 18 months, the council first must decide “what it is you want to know.”

“What are your objectives before you spend $250,000?” he asked.

The goal for the Planning Commission, LaFollette said, was to ensure the developer-provided traffic impact analyses are providing accurate information.

Councilwoman Kari Nacy raised concerns that the town would fund the study, only for it to collect dust on a shelf.

“A traffic study needs to be an actionable plan that solves legitimate traffic issues. Is that really possible?” she asked.

Nacy also suggested that perhaps the better use of funding may be for a new staff position, a transportation planner, as opposed to an expensive study.

Planning and Zoning Department Director Susan Berry-Hill noted that the town government previously had a transportation planner, but that position was part of the reduction in force implemented by former Town Manager John Wells during the economic recession, and has not been funded since. As a result, the town’s previous transportation model was not maintained and is now outdated.

Dentler said he would return to a future council meeting with options on how to ensure that does not happen again. He noted that transportation planners are hard to find and a significant cost from a staffing perspective, so using an outside consultant to regularly update and maintain the model may be a better option for Leesburg.

“If we can’t sustain the effort you’ve initiated [with the traffic study] then we’ve wasted money,” he said.

Regardless of whether the council decides to add a transportation planner or use the services of a consultant to maintain a new traffic model, that will be a decision for a future budget cycle, given the study’s 12-18 month timeline, Dentler added.

