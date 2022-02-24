Telos, NSA Ink $1.5M Cyber Security Contract Extension

Telos Corporation today announced a $1.5 million, one-year contract extension with the National Security Agency. This contract builds on the Ashburn-based company’s 14-year relationship with the NSA and includes an expansion of its Xacta solution deployment with the upgrade to Xacta 360.

“With such a high caliber of cryptographic and communications intelligence and security within the NSA, managing cyber risk is a major priority,” Telos CEO and Chairman John B. Wood said. “It’s an honor to build upon our 14-year relationship with the NSA to ensure they receive the highest quality products to manage cyber risk effectively and ease compliance concerns.”

With the upgrade to the cyber risk management and compliance automation system, NSA security personnel can better manage risk through the continuous assessment and authorization of their on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.