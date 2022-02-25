Mother Seriously Injured by Falling Tree

The community is rallying to help a Purcellville family following a Saturday afternoon crash caused by a tree falling on top of their car.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Feb. 20 on Rt. 15 near Lovettsville Road. Grace Costello and her 4-year-old daughter were on a trip for ice cream when the tree fell on top of the car, which then went over an embankment. A tree branch crashed through the windshield and pierced Costello. After rescue crews extracted her from the car, she was flown to a trauma center for treatment, which has included several surgeries and blood transfusions.

A family friend has established a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses during her long recovery. As of Friday, more than $30,000 has been by 500 contributions.