New Lease, Cricket Fields Coming to Mickie Gordon Memorial Park￼

The School Board is expected to approve a new lease of Mickie Gordon Memorial Park near Middleburg to the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services during its March 8 meeting.

The new agreement will include use of the entire 99.98-acre parcel. The land was acquired by the division in 1967 and a 37-acre portion of it was leased to PRCS in 1978. The site includes two baseball fields which have been used by community members to play cricket. The new lease includes the development of an additional cricket field with a press box and bleachers, and an additional entrance to the facility from Route 50.

A provision in the lease permits LCPS to terminate the agreement should the land be needed to build a new school.

“For now, putting the property to good use makes a lot of sense with the county supporting this,” Chairman Jeff Morse (Dulles) said, pointing to the fact that the division is not giving up rights to the land for future use.

The scarcity of cricket facilities in Loudoun is at odds with the growing interest in the sport, board members said.

The agreement also will allow the division to lease a portion of the land for a telecommunications company to build a monopole.

Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis told board members that the county was eager to move forward with the renovations, and would begin acquiring permits as soon as the lease is executed. He said the renovations would likely be completed within a year and a half to two years.

The proposed lease was met with only enthusiasm from board members, who will vote to approve the agreement as part of the consent agenda during the next School Board meeting.

“I’m excited. I know there’s a number of different sports… that will be somewhat engaged with the fields and with cricket, I’m excited to be part of that,” said Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn).