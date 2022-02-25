On A Roll: Loudoun Favorite Melissa Quinn Fox Earns Wammie Nods

Melissa Quinn Fox’s gritty, gorgeous voice occasionally draws Natalie Merchant and Miranda Lambert comparisons. But Fox has a sound all her own.

Her unique voice and songwriting skills have made the NOVA-based singer/songwriter a fixture on the Loudoun music scene, scored regional radio play and earned her two nominations for this year’s Wammie awards recognizing the best musicians in the D.C. area. Fox finds out March 26 whether she’s won the top spot in two categories: Best Country/Americana Artist and Best Country/Americana Song for her single “Back There.”

