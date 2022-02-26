Loudoun SAR Chapter Re-chartered

The historic St. John’s Church in Richmond was the site of the recharter ceremony for the Sergeant Major John Champe Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution. The chapter will primarily serve Loudoun County.

Sergeant Major Champe, who lived in Aldie, gained fame for his faked desertion from the Continental Army when he was tasked by General George Washington to capture the traitor Benedict Arnold. The plan almost succeeded but was thwarted when Arnold directed his troops to Virginia to attack Continental Forces. Not wanting to engage his fellow Virginians he returned to the Continental line.

The recharter recognizes significant growth in Sons of the American Revolution membership in Loudoun and the significant number of county residents who participated in events leading up to Revolution and who are recognized as patriots of the Revolutionary War. The previous chapter disbanded in 2008 because of declining membership.

Chapter officers were installed by National Society Sons of the American Revolution Vice President General Mid-Atlantic District Troy L. Foxwell. Officers are President Kenneth Bonner, Vice President and Registrar Barry Schwoerer, Secretary Timothy Dioquino, and Treasurer Wayne Rouse.

The chapter will soon announce a schedule and location for meetings and events. Plans include participating in Memorial Day and Independence Day observances; conducting commemoration and wreath laying at the Champe homesite and DAR marker in Aldie; conducting a 248th commemoration of the signing of the Loudoun Resolves in June; holding a memorial service for Champe at his grave at Ft Prickett, WV, in September; conducting a commemoration of Champe’s mission to capture Benedict Arnold in October; identifying and marking patriot graves in Loudoun County, partnering with John Champe High School, other local schools, and Boy Scout troops to launch our Youth Programs in the community; partnering with the Sherriff’s Office and fire-rescue to recognize excellence in law enforcement and first responders; and to establish a chapter color guard.

To learn more, contact the Virginia Secretary at secretary-vassar@virginia-sar.org