Masks Off In Loudoun, Leesburg Gov’t Buildings

Following updated guidance from the CDC on Friday, Loudoun County and the Town of Leesburg have removed masks mandates in government buildings.

The county government at noon announced it was lifting the requirement for masks and social distancing. However, employees who are not fully vaccinated still will be required to wear masks underVirginia Department of Labor and Industry guidance.

In Leesburg, the mask mandate was officially lifted at 6 a.m. Saturday when Ida Lee Park Recreation Center opened for business.

According to Public Information Officer Betsy Arnett, the new guidelines released Friday placed Loudoun County in the low level of community spread of COVID-19, hastening the lifting of the mandate.

The Town Council just this week had discussed lifting the mask mandate, and had planned a vote on that for its March 8 meeting. Now, Arnett said, discussion during that meeting, and potential action, will be limited to the town’s current vaccine mandate and testing program that went into effect earlier this year, though the council could always choose to expand their discussion.

Should Loudoun County’s community level of COVID transmission go back up, the reinstatement of the mask mandate will be considered, Arnett said.