￼Zurn on Loudoun Budget: ‘We Have a Spending Problem’

County supervisors face conflicting pushes to lower taxes while also meeting the needs of Loudoun’s lower-income families and most vulnerable residents as they go into discussions on their Fiscal Year 2023 budget this evening.

During three budget public hearings on Thursday and Saturday, the county board heard from both people urging them to get their spending under control—including county Treasurer Roger Zurn—and people urging them to help out those who need it most.

“We should admit we don’t have a revenue problem here in Loudoun. Instead, we have a spending problem,” Zurn said. He urged supervisors to pass a smaller budget this year and make more conservative estimates of data center tax revenues, and when the data centers overshoot those estimates, to put that suplus into reserves.

A number of residents from Sterling’s Cardinal Glen neighborhood urged supervisors not to remove a traffic light on Rt. 7 at the entrance to their neighborhood, citing safety concerns.

Meanwhile, leaders in the county’s nonprofit community urged supervisors to increase their funding to support those people who most need help—and who have most strongly been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter interim Executive Director Samantha Clarke asked supervisors to direct more funding to her nonprofit, one of five that receive funding from the county directly.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, LAWS has seen a significant increase in the demand for our victim services. LAWS anticipates continued vulnerabilities exacerbated by the pandemic will be reflected in increased interpersonal violence in our community,” she said.

She also added her voice in support of a proposal to direct a half-penny of the county’s real estate tax into the Housing Trust Fund.

“Our community needs accessible and affordable housing, especially for survivors. This barrier is one of the leading causes of survivor vulnerability and re-victimization,” she said.

Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties President and CEO Amy Owen agreed.

“Our community cannot afford to live in our community,” she said. “Too many who do live here are heavily cost burdened, increasing stress, food insecurity and important child and family outcomes. A half penny tax is affordable and reasonable and will achieve much to move the needle.”

Those voices were also joined by Loudouners organized by New Virginia Majority, which also led a march through Leesburg to the public hearing to call for more access to housing.

“The county must commit to no net loss of affordable units and invest the resources necessary to make that possible,” said New Virginia Majority organizer Sofia Saiyed. “It’s unconscionable that in the wealthiest county in the nation, next door to million dollar homes, hardworking families are paying over half their incomes in rent to live in homes, with no heating, with insects and rats with mold, where repairs never get done—and yet where somehow, the rents keep going up. It’s unconscionable that hard working essential workers, should have to resort to food pantries to feed their families because all of their money goes to keeping a roof over heads. As a community, we must come together to ensure that no one should have to forego basic necessities to afford a safe comfortable, and dignified home.”

And with county employees in the process of unionizing, Service Employees International Union Virginia 512 members urged supervisors to stay the course on collective bargaining and keep public employee compensation in mind.

“I am speaking today to ask the board to support funding for staff shortages in critical human services departments as well as county-wide, as staff are being asked to work in areas they are not trained for, and that do not fit their job description,” said Bernard Trice.

Crissy Helinski, a county employee of 27 years, said she can no longer afford to live in Loudoun.

“Addressing these critical funding priorities will go a long way in enabling county employees to live in the county where they work and will directly improve the high turnover and staff shortages that currently exist,” she said.

The Board of Supervisors holds its first budget work session tonight at 6 p.m. Supervisors will also start with the largest and some of the most controversial parts of the county’s budget, including the school system’s budget request and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, which has faced criticism from both the public and supervisors during last year’s budget deliberations. Also on the agenda are the Sheriff’s Office, the fire and rescue department, and Community Corrections.

Watch the budget deliberations online at loudoun.gov/webcast.