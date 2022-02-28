3 Injured in Ashburn Townhouse Fire

An early Sunday morning house fire in Ashburn was caused by an electrical malfunction with a television, according to the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office, and sent one firefighter and two residents to area hospitals.

Just before 2 a.m., Feb. 27, county dispatchers received a call reporting a fire on Oakmont Manor Square, where the residents had returned home to find smoke and fire on the first floor of their townhome.

Crews from Kincora, Ashburn, Lansdowne, Cascades, Leesburg, and Fairfax were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters arrived to find a rapidly spreading fire that engulfed both floors of the townhouse and the roof. After knocking down the fire with an exterior attack, firefighters entered the home to check for fire extension to neighboring homes and ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

One firefighter was treated at Inova Loudoun Hospital for leg burn and was released. Two adult residents were evaluated by paramedics on scene and transported to Reston Hospital Center for additional treatment.

The Fire Marshal’s Office estimated damages at $586,800, including $164,800 in damages to two neighboring homes. Several residents have been displaced but did not require assistance from the American Red Cross.

For fire prevention and life safety information, go to loudoun.gov/FirePrevention or call Lisa Braun, LCFR’s Public Education Manager, at 571-258-3222.