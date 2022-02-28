HOPE Quilt to Display at Lincoln Memorial

The COVID-19 HOPE Quilt created by Purcellville-based nonprofit Art of the Matter will be on display on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the Pandemic Remembrance Vigil on Saturday evening.

The program, organized with New Jersey-based Covid-19 Memorial Rami’s Heart, begins at 5 p.m. March 5. The letters of the HOPE display—each crafted with 130 photographs and art tiles depicting victims and heroes of the pandemic—will remain lit at the Lincoln Memorial overnight and through Sunday afternoon.

The event also will feature a quilt created by Lightridge High school students, which will join one by Riverside High School in Lansdowne on a national traveling quilt show.

The event acknowledges the second anniversary of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. People from across the country are invited to gather to remember the lives lost, and to honor the sacrifices made by healthcare and essential workers. Organizers want to acknowledge the survivors and long haulers who have an arduous journey ahead in their healing, and most importantly to provide a message of unity and hope for the future in America.

Ten other nonprofit, grassroots organizations will be joining as co-sponsors of the event, all advocating the creation of a federally-recognized COVID Memorial Day and the establishment of a national COVID memorial.

Speakers during the vigil will include physicians, nurses, organizations for widows and widowers, a Gen Z representative and COVID-19 long haulers.

Next, the HOPE display will travel to New Jersey and be on display during Rami’s Heart Covid-19 Memorial on March 19 at A Night of Remembrance event. A Long-Distance Quilting Bee: COVID Honor Quilt Project Offers Healing and Connection