Inova’s Carroll Presented with Rotary Fellowship

On an evening when members celebrated the founding of the first Rotary Club 117 years ago, member of the Rotary Club of Leesburg on Feb. 24 presented Inova Loudoun Hospital CEO Susan Carroll with a special tribute to her community service.

Today’s Rotary International has its roots in a Feb. 23, 1905, meeting by Chicago attorney Paul P. Harris and three business associates to form the first club. Since 1957, The Rotary Foundation has recognized community leaders with Paul Harris Fellowship, when donations are made to the global nonprofit in their name.

Last week, the Leesburg club donated $2,000 to the foundation to name Carroll as Paul Harris Fellow. That action came just weeks after she addressed the club during one of its Thursday evening dinner meetings at the River Creek Club.

Rotary Club of Leesburg member Ernie Carnevale talks with Inova Loudoun Hospital CEO Susan Carroll after she was presented with a Paul Harris Fellowship during the Feb. 24 meeting.

After the presentation, the club agreed to make a $2,000 contribution to the Inova Healthcare Foundation to recognize the team of nurses that serve patients in the ICU. Then, members went further to recognize Carroll specifically for her contribution to the entire community for her leadership during the pandemic.

“Our community is indeed fortunate to have Susan Carroll as Inova Loudoun’s CEO. Her years of leadership experience in the Inova Healthcare System will serve her staff and us well,” club member Ernie Carnevale said.