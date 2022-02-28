Schaufelds, Old Dominion Land Conservancy Protect 748 Acres on Rt. 15￼

The Schaufeld family’s New River Farm Trust has placed more than 748 acres along Rt. 15 north of Leesburg under conservation and open-space easement with the Old Dominion Land Conservancy.

The property sits on both sides of the road, a Journey Through Hallowed Ground National Scenic Byway, including approximately a mile of frontage on the west side and 0.7 miles on the east. It includes 200-year-old trees, an original home from the late 1700s, a historic family graveyard and a large historic barn.

It also includes more than 51 acres of forest and more than 600 acres of prime farmland and “Farmer John’s” roadstand, which has been preserved and expanded to continue offering local farmers a place to sell their produce. It is also adjacent to more than 900 acres already under conservation easement, making a contiguous are of almost 1,700 acres of protected land.

“It was very important to us to protect this property for so many reasons, including the fact that it is a part of the Catoctin Rural Historic District, which has been a cohesive agricultural community for more than 300 years,” New River Farm Trustee Karen G. Schaufeld said. “For many of us who live in and around Lucketts, the protection of scenic property here is vital to helping Loudoun County remain close to its agrarian roots and its position as Virginia’s number one agro-tourism destination.”

The property was threatened by plans to widen Rt. 15, which Schaufeld said would require the removal of thousands of trees, threaten or destroy several historic buildings and hurt stream and water quality.

“Preservation of this area is vital to the quality of life in Loudoun County,” Schaufeld said. “New River Farm Trust and the Old Dominion Land Conservancy are very concerned that the proposed widening of Rte. 15 not only will destroy the historic nature of the Journey Through Hallowed Ground, but also will threaten more than $710 million in annual tourism income that it brings to our area.”

She said the conservation easement could help prevent that damage.

“Old Dominion is excited to continue our work with the Schaufelds and New River Trust to protect Virginia’s natural and historic landscapes,” Old Dominion Land Conservancy Executive Director Henry Stribling said. “Conserving lands along the Rt. 15 corridor is important to preserving the history of Virginia and the United States.”

The Old Dominion Land Conservancy is based in Purcellville and is a member of the Land Trust Alliance and VA United Land Trusts. The organization holds more than 100 easements, protecting more than 15,600 acres in Virginia. More information on the land trust is online at ODLC.us.