State Superintendent Releases Report on CRT, Equity Programs
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow released an interim report on Feb. 25, identifying concepts and programs found to be “discriminatory” and in violation of the governor’s executive order banning Critical Race Theory and divisive concepts in schools.
In a letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Education Secretary Aimee Guidera accompanying the report, Balow said that “divisive concepts” are those that advance “any ideas in violation of Title IV and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”
“We must continue to ensure that no student in Virginia is taught to judge or treat others differently solely on the basis of their race, skin color, ethnicity, sex or faith,” Balow said.
The concept of racial equity in education became a political flashpoint during the 2021 gubernatorial campaign. Conservatives hold that progressive ideology that seeks to equalize access to resources for all students is inherently racist because it emphasizes race over character. They claim that certain initiatives, such as the equity report commissioned by Loudoun County Public Schools to review racial inequity is the division, allow liberal political ideology to seep into schools.
Ballow’s report includes actions taken to end certain programs, including rescinding the VDOE’s Culturally Responsive Website and Virginia L.E.A.R.N.S., which outlines remedies for COVID-related learning loss.
The report describes Virginia L.E.A.R.N.S., as a “Substantial focus on building an equitable culture to remedy the learning loss caused by COVID-19 and school closures…” It states, “Education Equity is achieved when we eliminate the predictability of student outcomes based on gender, zip code, ability, socioeconomic status or language spoken at home.”
The programs and verbiage identified by Balow prioritize equal outcomes for students as opposed to equal access to opportunities.
“With this interim report, along with another at the 90-day mark, we want to spur productive dialogue across the commonwealth and create a teachable moment for us all—educators, the Citizens of Virginia, and concerned American parents,” Balow wrote.
The Loudoun school division came under fire when then-Attorney General Mark Herringfound that the Academies of Loudoun denied students of color equal opportunity to attend the Academies of Loudoun and elementary school gifts programs.
The school division settled with Herring’s office in 2021 and agreed to remedies, including third party monitoring to improve access to resources for students of color.
The full interim state report can be found here.
6 thoughts on “State Superintendent Releases Report on CRT, Equity Programs”
Glen Youngkin had to go all the way to Wyoming, the whitest state in the nation, to find an educational official working in public schools who could bring the fine work she’s been doing to Virginia’s schools.
What, might you ask has Jillian Balow been up to in Wyoming, the least diverse state in the Union Wait for it……Fighting critical race theory. In Wyoming.
You just can’t make this stuff up. Youngkin is an amateur who surrounding himself with the “C” team.
Are you kidding? School systems search all over the country to fill positions like this one and you have a problem with it? Look at ALL of the counties and their leaders and you will see that they are from all over this GREAT country of ours.
I’m not impressed with Jillian Balow’s service in Virginia. And I wasn’t impressed with her service in Wyoming. How did Virginia get stuck with her? Well, it’s going to be a long four years. But I remain optimistic there will be no backsliding in Loudoun County. Equity is too important to become a political football. Happy Black History Month Loudoun!
Equity is one of the stepping stones of Socialism. It is literally a “political football.” Clearly, you don’t understand the difference between equity and equality.
Ah…the Youngkin Thought Police. I love the way you give a conservative power over someone and all of the sudden they forget about freedom and personal responsibility and all that and start looking for ways to tell you what to think and do.
Youngkin hired professionals, not clueless amateurs like Tim Kaine’s wife (Holton, who was a fraud btw).
The Sec of Education is Aimee Guidera, founder of the Data Quality Campaign, the leading educational think tank on actually using data to optimize outcomes. LCPS, which has been allergic to data for 10+ years, must hate to see someone who will come in and put kids first and focus on what actually works instead of political talking points.
The Superintendent of Education, Balow, served in the same role in Idaho for 7 years after being ELECTED by the people. Loudoun Democrats hate choice and elections remember. Balow also served as the President of the Board of Directors for the Council of Chief State School Officers and served as the Treasurer of the Education Commission of the States. I guess experience coordinating national educational councils are a negative in the minds of Loudoun SB members who are striving to lower student test scores while robbing taxpayers to throw at ineffective teachers.
The Asst Supt of Education, Schultz, not only worked in the US Dept of Education but was twice elected to serve on the Fairfax school board. I guess having extensive education experience is seen as a negative by radically woke Loudoun Democrats now that they lost the governor’s race.
And the person who helped Youngkin transition and find these talented women to run the VDOE was an experienced black woman with outstanding credentials (Kay Cole James). Once again, actually walking the walk on diversity and putting in qualified leaders focused on kids instead of the coddled, white LCPS teachers is a negative for Loudoun Democrats.
Democrat whining is not only transparent but it continues to destroy the tiny, tiny bit of credibility remaining for them.