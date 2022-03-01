Leesburg Police Seek Driver Who Hit Juvenile Cyclist

The Leesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a car that hit a juvenile bicyclist.

On Feb. 21 at about 1:45 p.m., the juvenile was struck was crossing the street on his bicycle at the River Creek Parkway/Potomac Station Drive NE crosswalk, according to the department. The juvenile suffered what are believed to be minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The suspect vehicle was described as possibly being orange and driven by a male around 70 years old.

Police also provided an image captured of a car coming from the direction of the crash, and are trying to determine whether it was the vehicle involved.

Anyone who has relevant information is asked to contact Sgt. W. Abilmona at 703-771-4500 or wabilmona@leesburgva.gov.