Pangle to Lead New Compass Office at One Loudoun

Real estate technology company Compass is continuing its growth in Northern Virginia with the opening of a permanent office in Ashburn.

Located in One Loudoun, the Compass Ashburn office will serve as the primary hub for more than 40 Compass agents, including top producers Sue Smith Team, CK Residential Group, Jeddie Busch, and Peter Knapp.

Gwen Pangle joins Compass as the sales manager for Ashburn after running her own brokerage, Pangle & Associates, for the past 10 years.

“We couldn’t be more excited to provide a centralized hub for not only our agents but the clients and communities they serve in Loudoun County,” Pangle said. “Bringing our agents together in one location and giving them the highest level of support and technology allows them to grow their business and serve their clients better.”

Compass launched in Washington, DC in 2015 and has grown to have more than 1,400 agents across DC, Maryland and Virginia. The Ashburn office is the fourth Virginia office.

For more information, go to compass.com.