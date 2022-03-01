Woman Hospitalized After Assault; Dumfries Man Charged

A 51-year-old Prince William County man was arrested Monday night following an alleged assault of a woman in Leesburg.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, town dispatchers received a call shortly before 9 p.m. Feb. 28 that a man was striking a woman on Radford Terrace NE. The caller advised that the suspect fled on foot with a second man giving chase. Officers immediately responded and found the suspect, Ishmael Melomey, of Dumfries, being detained by the second man nearby.

Melomey was taken into custody without further incident.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she was treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries to her upper body. The man who detained the suspect was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Investigators have determined that the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no further danger to the public.

Melomey was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.