Competing Virginia Football Stadium Bills Head to Negotiations

Efforts to create a Virginia Football Stadium Authority in hopes that Washington Commanders games could soon be played in the commonwealth advanced Wednesday with votes in the House of Delegates and state Senate.

While both houses have approved the concept, they are supporting very different structures for the authority.

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is pursuing a project that would incorporate a new NFL stadium in a larger mixed-use development. Three Virginia sites are under consideration, two along I-95 in Prince William County and one in Loudoun, at the southeast quadrant of Rt. 28 and Old Ox Road in Sterling. That property, now home to a quarry operation, has been rezoned to allow construction of a large mixed-use community known as Waterside.

The Senate plan would authorize 40-year bonds to finance a stadium, send sales tax revenues and both corporate income tax and a portion of personal income tax revenues generated by the to the stadium authority, and permit localities to condemn land to give to the stadium authority.

The House of Delegates plan is more constrained, with a shorter 20-year period of financing, no new eminent domain power, and redirecting only sales tax revenue to the stadium authority. The House version also directs half the revenue from selling the naming rights to the stadium to the stadium authority.

Following today’s votes, the bills will be sent to a conference committee for negotiations.

The House vote supporting the bill was 54-46. The Senate vote was 30-10.