Frederick Man Charged After Deputy Pursuit

A 49-year-old Frederick, MD, man was arrested Monday night after a near miss with a county deputy on the Leesburg Bypass.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy was on patrol near the Sycolin Road overpass just before 8 p.m. March 1 when a vehicle changed lanes and almost caused the deputy to crash. During the subsequent pursuit, the driver continued at a high speed and refused to stop. The deputy dropped the pursuit because of dangerous conditions, but continued to follow the driver from a distance.

Deputies later located the vehicle and the driver in the area of English View Place in Leesburg.

Stephen R. Moore was charged with fleeing and eluding, aggressive driving, two counts of reckless driving, illegal vehicle tint, and failure to stop before turning right at a red light. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.