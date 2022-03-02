Leesburg Police Officer Retires After More Than 25 Years

Leesburg Police Lieutenant T.J. Moore is retiring after more than 25 years of service to the town.

Moore was hired by the Leesburg Police Department on Dec. 27, 1996. Prior to joining the Leesburg Police Department, he served in the United States Marine Corps for more than 5 years where he was assigned to the Marine Security Guard Program at U.S. Embassies in Mali, West Africa, Vienna, Austria, and Moscow, USSR.

Upon graduating from the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy, Moore was assigned to Leesburg’s Patrol Division where he served as a Field Training Officer before being promoted to Sergeant in 2003. During his time in patrol, Moore served on the Hostage Negotiation Team for 17 years.

In 2004, Lieutenant Moore was directed by then-Chief of Police Joseph Price to form an Honor Team, on which he has served since its inception. In 2014, Moore was assigned to the Information Services Section where he supervised the department’s Emergency Communications Center and Records Section. During this time, he became the department’s Accreditation Manager.

And in 2019, he was assigned as the acting Lieutenant of the Information Services Section, and was officially promoted to Lieutenant in 2020.

Over the past 25 years, Moore has been awarded several Commander’s Awards, a Bronze Medal of Valor, a Unit Citation Medal, and a Life Saving Medal. The Leesburg Police Department has also received numerous letters of thanks from the public, town employees, and law enforcement partners for the positive interactions that they each have had with Moore.

Moore said he is most proud of the friendships and bonds he made as a Community Policing Officer.

“These relationships and friendships, some over 20 years old, continue to this day and I consider them all family. I will cherish them forever,” Moore said.