New Redistricting Map Troubles Loudoun Supervisors￼

Continued adjustments to the local redistricting map passed on Feb. 15 have county supervisors worried that the plan has morphed into an entirely new version that the public has never seen before, and on which they have never voted.

Supervisors Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) asked her colleagues for that discussion at their March 1 meeting. She raised the concern that amendments to that map suggested individually by supervisors and incorporated by staff members have gone beyond tweaks. Other supervisors and Deputy County Administrator Charles Yudd agreed.

“I’m very uncomfortable with what appears to be a new map coming up right now, and that was not part of the process. And I just think that It’s not fair to people who participated in the process,” said Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian). “It opens us up to accusations of not being transparent and not being fair to the community, so I would not support changes that would be over the minor tweaks that we have already talked about.”

Those edits were often made in response to concerns raised in the community, such as by HOA members who hope their entire neighborhood can be kept in one district, and people in rural areas south of Leesburg who hope not to be grouped in a district of mostly suburban voters.

“We got there by incrementally trying to solve specific problems for different reasons that each of us had, a little piece at time,” said Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn). “… I don’t think anybody got here because they’re trying to run a number on anyone. I don’t think it was malicious. I don’t think it was underhanded.”

He agreed it’s too late to introduce a new redistricting map.

“I think it was just, it grew a little piece at a time and before we knew it we had an entirely new map in front of us, so I completely agree with the concept that it’s inappropriate to introduce a whole new map this late in the game and we shouldn’t do that,” he said. “But I really would like to keep these HOAs together.”

Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) said the latest revision of that map represents a “holistic change.”

“I think it’s completely unfair for us to sit here now and say, ‘oh we’re going to introduce a brand new map.’ Because if we’re doing that, then we need to open the process back up again,” he said.

And he said the new map will never satisfy everyone.

“There’s always going to be complaints. You guys know this going in as supervisors—any vote we take, there’s always going to be people that like it, there’s always going to be people that don’t like it, but there’s no way in the world we’re ever going to please everybody,” he said.

The most recent version of the redistricting map is not currently publicly accessible on the county's online redistricting hub. The version sent ahead by county supervisors on Feb. 15, the Letourneau-Turner plan, is available along with other proposals here. A public hearing is planned for May 11. A low-resolution depiction of the most recent revisions to the next local electoral district map captured from the county Board of Supervisors webcast. [Loudoun County]