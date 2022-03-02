Standing with Ukraine

Days after Russian troops invaded Ukraine with the intent to topple its democratically elected government, Loudouners have joined in the worldwide displays of solidarity.

On Tuesday night, the Town of Hillsboro projected the country’s flag on the Old Stone School as Mayor Roger Vance led a candlelight vigil. The town plans another gathering outside the building tonight, March 2, at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile in the county boardroom, supervisors wore blue and yellow to show their support, and the Town of Leesburg lit the town parking garage in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

On March 1, the Town of Hillsboro projected the country’s flag on the Old Stone School as Mayor Roger Vance led a candlelight vigil. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]