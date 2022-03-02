Standing with Ukraine
Days after Russian troops invaded Ukraine with the intent to topple its democratically elected government, Loudouners have joined in the worldwide displays of solidarity.
On Tuesday night, the Town of Hillsboro projected the country’s flag on the Old Stone School as Mayor Roger Vance led a candlelight vigil. The town plans another gathering outside the building tonight, March 2, at 8 p.m.
Meanwhile in the county boardroom, supervisors wore blue and yellow to show their support, and the Town of Leesburg lit the town parking garage in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
5 thoughts on “Standing with Ukraine”
Wouldn’t it be great if the United States had an actual national energy policy?
One where we didn’t increase our reliance on Russian oil throughout most of 2021 under Biden(D).
I suppose meaningless gestures have their place, but we need actual leadership on this and a myriad of other critical issues facing this country.
The West is weak and Putin knows it. Ukraine will be gone in a matter of days because the West refuses to provide the physical force needed to stop Putin. Russia will continue to advance, and the West will waive more sanctions at them.
We have friends in Poland, Ukraine and Russia. We need to pray for peace and look for opportunities to support the hundreds of thousands of refugees. Our friends in Ukraine have left their home in the east and moved into western Ukraine. We have friends in Poland who rescued more than a dozen from Ukraine. Who knows the count for the dead and wounded. And who knows how long this insanity will go on. Putin is a fascist thug and has proved so over the years as he used force in Georgia and Ukraine to get what he wants.
I hope all Loudouners will stand with Ukraine. That poor country has been beset upon by so many invaders over the years. It’s time to leave Ukraine alone! (It’s been said that many Ukrainians in America own homes — because they sorely lacked stability in the “Old Country.”) Here’s hoping Vladimir Putin will come to his senses sooner rather than later. Happy Women’s History Month Loudoun!
Good to see. I’m hopeful that this means we’re finally turning away from the foolish head-in-the-sand mentality that propels the America First folks. Putin is a threat to democracy and world order and no amount of praise from useful idiots in our country is going to change that.