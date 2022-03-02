Zakia Named Fairfax Radiology CEO

Justin Zakia has joined Fairfax Radiology Centers as chief executive officer.

He comes to FRC from OrthoVirginia, the largest musculoskeletal physician group in Virginia, where he served for approximately four years, most recently as chief strategy officer.

Zakia started his career as a U.S. Navy flight officer. After leaving the service, he worked in medical device sales before becoming an administrative director at Elliot Health System in New Hampshire. He was later a practice group administrator at the George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates before becoming Chief Administrative Officer of the Northern Virginia Region for OrthoVirginia in 2021. He earned his master’s degree in healthcare delivery science from Dartmouth College and his bachelor’s degree in environmental technology from Cornell University.

