Beyond STEM: International Baccalaureate Coming to Loudoun

In a school division where advanced academics are dominated by STEM curricula, students will soon will have access to more challenging liberal arts courses when the International Baccalaureate program is established, currently slated for launch in the 2023-2024 school year.

IB is a global diploma program in which students take high-level courses across their transcript. Coursework includes exams and extracurriculars, and an expanded essay.

The International Baccalaureate organization reports that there are more than 7,500 IB programs in schools throughout 159 countries.

The School Board voted to include a half-million-dollar investment in next year’s budget, an amount expected to increase yearly as the division progresses through the two-year IB program application process, and expands to more high schools.

The program is slated to begin at Heritage High School and Loudoun Valley High School. Staff members will go through extensive training in IB standards, and the IB organization will conduct site visits to the schools during the application process.

Brian Giroux, founder of college admissions consulting group IvySummit in Ashburn, said the program can be a game-changer for college applicants in Loudoun.

“I’m shocked that it’s taken this long to get to Loudoun County,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of the IB program.”

Many of Giroux’s clients are Ivy league hopefuls. Taking the most challenging courses possible is a must.

Across Virginia, large school divisions have embraced IB in the past two decades. Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge), a member of the School Board’s Curriculum and Instruction Committee, said during a budget work session that of the 14 largest school divisions in the commonwealth, Loudoun is the only one without an IB program.

“This is a program that’s been proven to work, and we apparently just didn’t get the memo,” Serotkin said.

Individualized, Global Experience

Serotkin said students will be able to be full-time IB participants, or they may opt to take a class or two through the program. Students who are in the program full-time are offered courses at a high level and standard level. The Standard-level options often are likened to honors courses in rigor, while the high-level courses are regarded as more challenging than advanced placement courses.

IB program offerings are varied from district to district; some schools offer myriad courses to choose from, while others offer a smaller battery of courses.

Students take exams for each course, graded on a scale of 1-7. To receive an IB diploma, they also write an expanded essay on a particular area of interest, and take courses that focus more globally on learning. Theory of Knowledge is a popular course that aims to teach students critical thinking.

Some IB courses can be used for college credits, but score requirements vary from college to college.

Standing Out From the Crowd

Giroux said the rigor of the program is what college admissions officers are looking for when evaluating transcripts.

“Schools say, ‘Are you taking the most rigorous path possible?’ For a lot of kids that means that ‘I just have to load up with as many APs as possible’,” Giroux said.

But even an impeccable transcript comprised of honors and AP credits can get applicants lost in the shuffle.

“When I think about my higher achieving kids, they tend to do the same thing and they all look the same,” he said. Giroux coaches his clients to create a theme to their applications; to describe their passion, and explain how they will contribute to the mission of the college or the university. The IB program can help to distill that theme, as students can explore specific interests in their extended essays.

“The IB program is individualized,” he said. “You become an expert when you’re writing an additional paper. It’s lot more of a global approach. The theme might be that a student is working towards English Lit, or a research project.”

Heritage High School Principal Jeff Adam is bullish about the opportunities the program will offer his school community—both for students and the teachers who will undergo intense professional development to be a part of the program.

“One of the things that International Baccalaureate emphasizes is the depth of learning. And working with students on the learning-based model where students can really explore and get down deep into a subject, I think teachers working with the IB program will be attracted to that,” Adam said.

STEM Not the Only Game in Town

Matt Durham has one daughter set to graduate from high school and another daughter already in college. While his daughters will miss out on the IB program, Durham called for Loudoun leaders to consider bringing the program to the district. He spoke with then-candidate for School Board Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) about the skew in the division towards STEM programs.

“In my conversations with Atoosa, I told her I’d love to see magnet schools for the arts and in that context, and I also talked about IB,” he said.

That’s a sentiment Reaser echoed while voicing her support for the program during the board’s Feb. 2 budget work session.

“We have provided ample STEM and now arts and theater have been bolstered, and it’s important that students who are passionate about social science have the opportunity to pursue that at Loudoun County Public Schools, the same way we have enabled our other students with different passions,” Reaser told her fellow board members.

Durham, who works in software, pointed to the irony of focusing too much on STEM and technical coursework.

“Even the people who have that skill set who rise to more senior positions, for example CEOs, they’re not still writing code. They might for fun, but that’s not what they do,” he said. “They make very complex decisions that are informed by multiple inputs, multiple perspectives. IB and similar types of programs I think substantially advance that type of skill set.”

A Draw for Families, Businesses

When Tom Marshall (Leesburg) told his fellow board members that the program was not a necessity for the division as it sought to trim excess from its $1.6 billion budget for next year, John Beatty (Catoctin) was the only board member to join his side.

Serotkin said that he knew of families that were looking into moving to Loudoun, but opted not to specifically because the school division didn’t offer the program.

Durham said that in the DC suburbs, such a program could be a huge draw for transient government employees’ families, so students could continue in their program even after a move across the globe.

He recalled moving to Northern Virginia from San Francisco years ago. He and his wife almost decided against Loudoun, because, at the time, it didn’t offer full-day kindergarten.

“That’s just our own example. I can absolutely see this as a reason for families making decisions,” he said.

“One of the many inputs that corporations look at, when they’re looking at new homes, is very much around schools and school quality,” he added.

Equitable Access

Administrators said the decision to launch IB at Heritage High School and Loudoun Valley High School was based on their projected capacities for coming years, with space to allow them to house students from elsewhere in the county who wish to participate in IB, like a magnet school would.

During a recent meeting of the School Board’s Specialized Programs Committee, Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) said she was concerned about access to the program for students in eastern Loudoun, given the location of the IB sites. She asked administrators whether students would be able to participate virtually, although there is not yet an answer to that.

Adam said that the IB program will primarily serve students at the host schools. Students from elsewhere will be able to apply for special permission to attend.

“It’s not really a magnet. It’ll be available for all students much like AP or GE courses. We want to break down any barriers to students taking those high-level courses. So IB will be another offering to students who want to go that route,” Adam said.