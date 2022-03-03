INMED Child Abuse Prevention Program Scores High Marks

INMED USA’s Healthy Families Loudoun continues to rank as a top provider of Healthy Families Virginia programs to prevent child abuse and neglect, according to a recent quality assurance assessment.

The evaluation, conducted by a representative of HFV and Prevent Child Abuse Virginia, examined family files, supervision documentation, training records and outcomes for healthy births, well-baby care and parenting skills development. In addition, group discussions were conducted with home visitors, assessment workers, program management, and a host agency representative, as well as a home visit of a participating family.

Healthy Families Loudoun is a three-year child abuse and neglect prevention program that helps at-risk, first-time parents build a foundation for self-reliant families and raise children who enter school ready to learn and succeed. The program includes intensive case management, regular home visits, parent education classes and support groups, access to critical resources and mentorship.

The team and participating families achieved a 100% success rate for babies having medical providers and up-to-date immunizations and a 90% success rate for well-baby visits. The HFL team also scored high marks for expanding access to vital resources for struggling families.

Through a partnership with Inova Cares Clinic for Women, at-risk pregnant women and new mothers are referred to Healthy Families Loudoun for free critical support to ensure healthy birth outcomes and prepare the way for optimal child development. The HFL team also supplies clinic staff with diaper bags to distribute to families willing to be referred to HFL with a 94% acceptance rate.

INMED USA also has expanded its Parent Education Group program at its Family and Youth Opportunity Center in Sterling. The program helps parents practice good physical, mental and emotional health via workshops on COVID prevention and treatment, weekly Zumba classes and wellness and support groups for mothers. Last year, INMED USA introduced a basic computer skills class to help parents access community resources.

For more information about Healthy Families Virginia, go to familiesforwardva.org.