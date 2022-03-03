LoCo Ice Bowl Raises $30K for for Hunger Relief￼

The 2022 LoCo Ice Bowl disc golf tournament set another new fundraising record this year, raising $30,262 for hunger relief.

The group previously gave hundreds of dollars to the Blue Ridge Food Area Food Bank and Capitol Area Food Bank. On Wednesday evening, during a disc golf putting competition at Vanish Farmwoods Brewery, Treasurer and Ice Bowl series director Jacob Baker presented Loudoun Hunger Relief with a check for $28,262.

It is the biggest donation yet for the LoCo Disc Golf club. Last year, the Loudoun club’s LoCo Ice Bowl fundraising was second in the nation for Ice Bowls—coming in behind a club covering the entire state of Colorado—and the fifth-largest in nationwide Ice Bowl history.

This year’s rankings have not yet been announced. It is the 11th year of the Loudoun club’s Ice Bowl.

Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery accepted the check. She said it is the nonprofit’s 30th year.

"Although I wish we could tell you that you weren't needed, I wish we'd put ourselves out of business in the last 30 years. Unfortunately that hasn't happened," Montgomery said. "But we will continue to be here for our neighbors that need us, and you guys are also a huge part of that."