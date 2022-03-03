Winchester Man Pleads Guilty to Leesburg Bank Robbery
The 66-year-old Winchester man charged in the Nov. 19, 2021, robbery of a Leesburg bank today pleaded guilty to two felony charges.
Kenneth W. Sencindiver is accused of approaching a teller at the M&T Bank on East Market Street, handing her a note demanding cash from her drawer and claiming there were armed accomplices waiting outside. He left the bank with about $525 in cash, but a dye pack exploded before he got to the car where his son was waiting for him nearby. The two men were arrested the next night following a police chase that started in Frederick County and ended in Purcellville.
Sencindiver was charged with robbery, use of a firearm during a felony, two counts of transporting a weapon by a felon, and three counts of possession of ammunition by a felon.
During a March 3 appearance before Circuit Court Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr., Sencindiver pleaded guilty to two charges—robbery with threat or intimidation, and possession or transporting ammunition by a convicted felon. Both charges are class 6 felonies that carry maximum sentences of five years in prison.
In a proposed plea agreement with county prosecutors, he would face a maximum active sentence of five years in prison.
Fleming delayed a ruling on whether to accept the plea pursuant to that agreement until he reviews the sentencing guideline report, which had not yet been prepared.
A sentencing hearing is set for June. 14.
Charges against his son, Kenneth W. Sencindiver II, were dismissed during a previous District Court hearing.
2 thoughts on “Winchester Man Pleads Guilty to Leesburg Bank Robbery”
What happened to the firearm charges, Buta?
It’s easy to come to the conclusion that her only interest is in taking the path of least resistance. Which, when it comes to crime, punishment and public safety, is a terrible course of action.
We deserve better.
What a stupid crime. Mr. Sencindiver terrorized folks & brought shame to his family. All for a measly $525? I’m glad he’s pleaded guilty & spared the commonwealth the expense of a trial. I hope he receives an appropriate sentence & the help he sorely needs. On a brighter note, Happy Women’s History Month Loudoun!