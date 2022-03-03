Winchester Man Pleads Guilty to Leesburg Bank Robbery

The 66-year-old Winchester man charged in the Nov. 19, 2021, robbery of a Leesburg bank today pleaded guilty to two felony charges.

Kenneth W. Sencindiver is accused of approaching a teller at the M&T Bank on East Market Street, handing her a note demanding cash from her drawer and claiming there were armed accomplices waiting outside. He left the bank with about $525 in cash, but a dye pack exploded before he got to the car where his son was waiting for him nearby. The two men were arrested the next night following a police chase that started in Frederick County and ended in Purcellville.

Sencindiver was charged with robbery, use of a firearm during a felony, two counts of transporting a weapon by a felon, and three counts of possession of ammunition by a felon.

During a March 3 appearance before Circuit Court Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr., Sencindiver pleaded guilty to two charges—robbery with threat or intimidation, and possession or transporting ammunition by a convicted felon. Both charges are class 6 felonies that carry maximum sentences of five years in prison.

In a proposed plea agreement with county prosecutors, he would face a maximum active sentence of five years in prison.

Fleming delayed a ruling on whether to accept the plea pursuant to that agreement until he reviews the sentencing guideline report, which had not yet been prepared.

A sentencing hearing is set for June. 14.

Charges against his son, Kenneth W. Sencindiver II, were dismissed during a previous District Court hearing.