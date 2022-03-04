￼Mental Health Docket Celebrates Graduation

A Loudoun man graduated from the district court mental health docket today, overseen by Judge Deborah Welsh.

Members of the program, the graduate’s family and Supervisors Sylvia Glass (D-Broad Run) and Caleb Kershner (R-Catoctin) were on hand for the ceremony.

“I’m really excited for those who are here and making a change for themselves,” Glass said.

“Those who are graduating and those who are involved in the program are doing tremendous work,” Kershner added.

Welsh praised the man’s perfect attendance record since beginning the program in July 2021.

She said that it had been a “wonderful journey” for the man.

“You have been mentally tough. You had to fight through with strength… you have shown personal honor for yourself and for your community… Someone said you were the poster child for the mental health docket… I am calling you the poster participant for the mental health docket,” Welsh said.

The graduate hugged his family and Welsh after receiving his certificate of competition.

“I’d like to thank God first, my family second, and this docket saved my life. I can honestly say my life will never be the same,” he said.