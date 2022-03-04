Ashburn Murder Suspect Arrested After International Search

The Leesburg man wanted in connection with the Dec. 30 homicide of Najat Chemlali Goode in her Brambleton home is in custody.

After fleeing the United States, Furqan Syed, 40, was apprehended in Dubai by the Dubai Police Department and INTERPOL UAE. He was returned to the United States on Thursday, through a coordinated effort with the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Diplomatic Security Service, U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the Abu Dhabi Police, and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Syed was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond on charges of first-degree murder, entering a residence with intent to commit murder, shooting in the commission of murder, and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Deputies were initially called to the Connie Marie Terrace home shortly before 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30, where a family member found the victim unresponsive inside the residence. The victim was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries.

During the investigation, detectives identified Syed as a suspect and determined there was a connection between him and the victim.

Anyone with any information regarding Furqan Syed or this case is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.