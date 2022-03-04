Data Centers, Loudoun Economic Development, Red Cross Team Up for Blood Drive￼

The Data Center Coalition, Loudoun County Economic Development, and the American Red Cross of Loudoun and Prince William Counties have teamed up for a blood drive campaign.

“Blood can only come from compassionate donors, it cannot be manufactured or produced. Because of this, there is always a need for local heroes, those willing to roll up a sleeve and give the gift of life,” Red Cross of Loudoun and Prince William Counties Executive Director Erwin Stierle said. “We are thrilled the Data Center Coalition has stepped up to help meet this important need.”

The three-week “#DataCentersSleeveUp” campaign will extend through March 23, the date designated by the American Red Cross as “Red Cross Giving Day.” During the campaign, data center teams in Northern Virginia and across the country commit to a blood donation using the American Red Cross “SleevesUp” platform. The blood drive is intended to help address a national blood crisis which the American Red Cross indicated on January 11 as “the worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care.”

“The Data Center Coalition is thrilled to partner with both Loudoun County Economic Development and the American Red Cross of Loudoun and Prince William Counties to help address the shortage of blood across the United States,” Data Center Coalition President Josh Levi said. “By bringing together data center owners, operators and our ecosystem at large, we are able to better serve the communities and people where we work and live.”

March is also American Red Cross Month, a national tradition started when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation. Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation ever since.

“Loudoun County Economic Development is proud to support the Data Center Coalition in their continuing efforts to contribute and positively impact our community,” said Buddy Rizer, executive director of economic development at Loudoun County. “We have a rich history of partnering with the data center industry in Loudoun, the largest data center market in the world. Our region continues to benefit from the significant contributions from data center owners and operators, which includes substantial tax revenues that support our schools, roads and other local priorities, collaborative partnerships with our schools and educators, and philanthropic and community building activities like this one. We thank them for their ongoing collaboration.”

Participating Data Center Coalition members to date include Aligned Data Centers, CloudHQ, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, Microsoft Corporation, QTS, Sabey Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure and Vantage Data Centers.