Loudoun Chamber Celebrates Community Leadership Award Winners￼

The Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce recognized the winners of its 10th Loudoun Community Leadership Awards during its annual meeting March 3 at the Lansdowne Resort & Spa.

This year, Kindra Dionne, Valeria Pisierra, Northwest Federal Credit Union, and both the CEO Consulting Group and its founder Tina Johnson took top honors. It was the Loudoun Chamber’s 54th Annual Meeting.

Johnson took to the stage twice, once to accept an award in the Executive Leader category, and once with her team at the CEO Consulting Group that was honored in the Small Business category.

“Together we have had a ripple effect, making a major impact on the community where we live, work and play by being committed to donating 10% of our proceeds to the nonprofit community,” Johnson said. “In the words of Mother Teresa, I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.”

Dionne, who is founder of Purpose WorX and Loudoun’s first Black woman to own a wine label with Fifty Leven Wine, said she was surprised to win and took to the stage to accept her award tearfully.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity, to be in this room of so many amazing leaders,” she said.

Pisierra, the Loudoun Cares executive director, was honored in the nonprofit executive category.

“I never really wanted to be in charge. That was not my my intention ever, but opportunities present themselves, and it’s how we face those opportunities, no matter how scary they are, no matter how much we feel like we’re not the right person. The only way you can face them and be successful is by the people that surround you,” she said.

And Northwest Federal Credit Union was honored in the large business category.

The winners of the 2022 Community Leadership Awards have the opportunity to select one nonprofit organization that will be the beneficiary of a $1,000 grant, courtesy of the Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

The five winners and 20 finalists were chosen in five categories: Large and Small Businesses, Nonprofit Executive, Executive Leader and Young Professional. They were selected by a panel of business and nonprofit leaders.

The other finalists in the large business category, for companies with 100 or more employees, were BCT – The Community’s Bank, Belmont Country Club, and Google. The finalists in the small business category were Road Runner Wrecker Service, The Fitness Equation, and You’ve Got Maids of Northern Virginia.

The other finalists in this year’s Young Professionals category were Zack Carpenter, Leadership Loudoun; Monti Mercer, HHMI Janelia Research Campus; and Chrystina Nguyen, Rhythmic Technologies.

The finalists in the executive leader category were Paul Bice, BCT – The Community’s Bank; Susan Mitchell, Guardians of Honor; and Bruce Rahmani, Falcon Heating & Air Conditioning. And the finalists in the nonprofit executive category were Nikki Daruwala, Loudoun Literacy Council; Lisa Kimball, The Arc of Loudoun; and Nene Spivy, Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation.

“Loudoun is blessed with so many leaders who give generously of their time, energy, and resources to make this our nation’s finest community to grow a business or raise a family. The Chamber is proud to honor a select few of these outstanding leaders, while celebrating the examples of generosity, commitment and sacrifice they provide, through these Community Leadership Awards,” Loudoun Chamber President and CEO Tony Howard said.