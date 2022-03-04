Schaufeld Family Foundation Makes $50K Grant to Loudoun Laurels Endowment 

The Schaufeld Family Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Loudoun Laurels Foundation for its Loudoun Laurels Stewardship Trust endowment.

“My family and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the long-term sustainability of the mission of the Loudoun Laurels—to provide educational scholarships to our promising youth,” said Karen Schaufeld in announcing the award.

The Loudoun Laurels Foundation was created to honor exceptional community service by individuals for the benefit of Loudoun County residents. In 2013, the nonprofit established the trust to grant scholarships to high school graduates who are among the first generation in their families to attend college.

“We are so grateful for the Schaufeld Family Foundation for this significant grant, in addition to the $40,000 grant they made to fund an individual scholarship in 2019,” said President Pat Daly. “Until 2019, our scholarships were funded by individuals, foundations, and businesses. In July 2019, the Loudoun Laurels Stewardship Trust received matching gifts of $250,000 each from the Claude More Charitable Foundation and the May Family Foundation to establish the endowment. The Schaufeld Family Foundation’s grant has increased the additional contributions made to our endowment since 2019 to more than $100,000.”

The Loudoun Laurels Stewardship Trust has awarded $920,000 in scholarships to 23 Loudoun County high school students. Each year the Loudoun Laurels’ directors, on the recommendation of the members of its advisory committee, grant two or more scholarships in the amount of $40,000 each. The Foundation disburses its scholarships in $10,000 increments annually to the Virginia colleges or universities attended by the students over the four-year terms of their undergraduate studies.

By the end of the academic year in May 2021, 94% of the Loudoun Laurels scholarship recipients had either graduated from college or were currently enrolled. Of the 23 Loudoun Laurels Scholars, 13 have graduated and nine are successfully pursuing their college careers. Three of the graduates are pursuing advanced degrees at Yale School of Medicine in Molecular Medicine, Pharmacology, and Physiology; Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism; and William & Mary College, while others have established careers in banking, public service and technology.