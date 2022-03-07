￼Activist Group Stops in Loudoun During People’s Convoy

The group Moms for America pulled its truck away from the D.C.-bound People’s Convoy to hold a Loudoun County in Ashburn on March 5.

The group, led by conservative activist Kimberly Fletcher, says it is “reclaiming our culture for truth, family, freedom & the Constitution.”

Fletcher was joined by Scott Mineo, leader of the Loudoun County group, Parents Against Critical Theory. The event was promoted locally by the group Loudoun Conservatives Care, founded by activist Patti Menders. Roughly two dozen people attended the event.

Local authorities braced for disruptions to traffic patterns as the convoy circled the Beltway twice this morning. The convoy has not entered DC.

“The mayor and all these people said ‘this is a no truck zone now.’ So we just want to make it very clear that why would we do that? You’re completely irrelevant. That would give you relevance and you’re completely irrelevant,” Fletcher said. “When you disregard the Constitution of the United States, when you start pushing mandates on people that you have absolutely no authority to do, you have become irrelevant.”

Speakers discussed getting involved in local government and education.

“We teach them how to vote with the conscience and how to serve the people they were elected to serve, which is the teachers and the students,” said one of the speakers.

“The government never gives back what it takes,” Fletcher said.

The speakers alluded to vaccine and mask mandates. Many COVID-related restrictions have been lifted in Virginia and Washington, DC.