￼Activist Group Stops in Loudoun During People’s Convoy
The group Moms for America pulled its truck away from the D.C.-bound People’s Convoy to hold a Loudoun County in Ashburn on March 5.
The group, led by conservative activist Kimberly Fletcher, says it is “reclaiming our culture for truth, family, freedom & the Constitution.”
Fletcher was joined by Scott Mineo, leader of the Loudoun County group, Parents Against Critical Theory. The event was promoted locally by the group Loudoun Conservatives Care, founded by activist Patti Menders. Roughly two dozen people attended the event.
Local authorities braced for disruptions to traffic patterns as the convoy circled the Beltway twice this morning. The convoy has not entered DC.
“The mayor and all these people said ‘this is a no truck zone now.’ So we just want to make it very clear that why would we do that? You’re completely irrelevant. That would give you relevance and you’re completely irrelevant,” Fletcher said. “When you disregard the Constitution of the United States, when you start pushing mandates on people that you have absolutely no authority to do, you have become irrelevant.”
Speakers discussed getting involved in local government and education.
“We teach them how to vote with the conscience and how to serve the people they were elected to serve, which is the teachers and the students,” said one of the speakers.
“The government never gives back what it takes,” Fletcher said.
The speakers alluded to vaccine and mask mandates. Many COVID-related restrictions have been lifted in Virginia and Washington, DC.
4 thoughts on “￼Activist Group Stops in Loudoun During People’s Convoy”
I can’t recall so many disclaimers, disclosures and interjections when I read about an NAACP, BLM or other left wing protest.
Wonder why?
The ladies might be very nice. But if truth be told, they’re not welcome in Loudoun County. Loudoun is the Land of Love. It embraces folks from all walks of life. That’s why I also don’t feel Youngkin is welcome in Loudoun. A person shouldn’t run for public office if they can’t embrace all segments of society. They should remain in the private sector if they want to be that close-minded. Happy Women’s History Month Loudoun!
The best way to end a pandemic is to stop the spread of disease through basic public health practices such as wearing a mask & getting a vaccine to contain the spread. Refusing to be a part of the solution to ensure you & others don’t die…that’s a violation of humanity. Civil liberties are about the good of the community & how to keep those you love safe. Refusing to wear a piece of cloth for a short term to facilitate the safety of those around you, that’s called being selfish & well, crazy.
Moms For America? That’s about as controversial as Teens For Ice Cream.
On a serious note, this group funded the rally that lead to insurrection on January 6th. I guess they weren’t for that part of America?